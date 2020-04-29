To the editor:
Public health experts have been telling us for weeks that most people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms. Recent news reports show that the number of people currently infected may be much larger than the numbers that we all see in the daily updates. None of us who haven’t been tested know whether or not we are infected but asymptomatic.
The same health experts stress the importance of wearing face masks, especially important in light of these findings. While providing only limited protection for the person wearing the mask, it prevents transmission of the virus to others. It’s discouraging to see how many people still do not wear face masks, and especially worrisome when they are in close proximity to others. When we’re out in public, keeping a six foot distance isn’t always possible, even when we’re trying to do so. Wearing a face mask sends a message that you care about the health of everyone around you and all those they come in contact with.
Ted Russell
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.