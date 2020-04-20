To the editor:
The flu pandemic of 1918 and the current plague had in common that people needed to avoid each other for dread fear of transmission. The conventional wisdom then as now was that nothing would ever be the same. Yet what happened after 1918? The Roaring '20s. The Charleston was the dance, Ragtime was the rage. Vaudeville emerged and droves packed the theaters again. The human race is hardwired for togetherness. We will be back.
As they said back then, "Hootchie Coo and a hotcha, baby."
Andrew Mungo
Newbury
