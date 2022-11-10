To the editor:
The Friends of the West Newbury Library wish to express their heartfelt gratitude to the volunteers, donators, supporters and shoppers who contributed to making their recent book sale and Family Fun Basket drawing a success. Whether you volunteered time, donated books or shopped at the sale – you collectively contributed to assisting the Friends of the Library in raising $3,464.
The Friends of the West Newbury Library is a nonprofit, all volunteer, open-to-all organization whose goal is to actively support and raise funds to supplement library programming and services.
New members are welcome. Information about joining the Friends can be found on the library’s website (westnewburylibrary.org).
HANNAH SPARKS
Book Sale Chairperson
Friends of the West Newbury Library
