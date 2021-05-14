To the editor:
West Newbury is facing a tough $2.3 million decision!
In a special Town Meeting in November 2019 a project was approved by one vote for renovating the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building even though the building was vacant, and no use had been determined. The feeling at the time was that immediate action was required to stop further deterioration of the building and that a suitable use would be found. In approximately a year and a half since that meeting, no appropriate use has been found for the building and no significant renovation work has been completed. The town government has no use for the building and no qualified group has expressed a firm interest in taking on the financial responsibility for the building. This project as it presently stands proposes to renovate a vacant building which will then remain vacant most of the time.
The Finance Committee forecast this project would cost $1.85M in capital expenses and $16,800 per year in operating expenses which spread over the 30-year expected life of the renovation adds about $500,000, which means a total cost to the taxpayers of about $2.3M.
It has been suggested that the project proceed without a planned use in order to preserve the exterior of the building. The architect will be told to plan the renovation with no specific usage requirements. That might mean that if a use is found later the taxpayers will have to spend even more money to adapt the building for that use. This building could become an ongoing drain on the taxpayers. It would join the Old Town Hall which is underused and in need of renovation as another old building the town does not need.
There are arguments that this building needs to be preserved because it is an important part of West Newbury history. Those arguments need to be weighed against the fact that this same $2.3M could be used for more urgent needs, for example repairs to the Page School which serves the young people of this community. The Department of Public Works has identified about $1.6M worth of presently unfunded projects for Page School, many of which directly affect student and faculty safety.
A warrant article has been placed on the agenda for the Annual Town Meeting on May 22 which asks to delay additional expenditures on this project until a defined productive use is found. The taxpayers of West Newbury are already facing an increased tax burden to pay for the new regional middle/high school. They will have to decide if they also want to continue to finance this project which will divert funding from other needs of the Town.
Walter Burmeister
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.