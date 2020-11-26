To the editor:
Last May, still adjusting to being shut in by the pandemic, I emailed Corinn Flaherty, the director of the GAR Memorial Library in West Newbury, to ask for help in searching for books online.
The library was closed to the public because of the virus, so we could not browse the shelves; we’ve all had to hone our online search skills in order to find something good to read. My husband and I were appreciating even more the gift of a stack of books to provide escape from our worries.
Trouble was, Jim had recently read the work of some authors he’d really liked but he could not remember their names and had lost the scrap of paper on which he had recorded them. I wanted to know if our borrowing history was available online; having that history could lead Jim to more books.
My email to Corinn was on May 25, and she answered me in about half an hour. I was struck by her dedication because May 25 was Memorial Day, and the library was closed, of course.
Corinn's email provided detailed instructions on saving our borrowing history online from that point on, and then she encouraged Jim to tell her about the books he had enjoyed in the past, saying, “Give me some details (anything) about the book you're trying to remember and I will poll the staff. You'd be surprised how many book mysteries we have solved.”
Since then, members of the library staff have advised us on finding books and authors similar to our favorites by using little search tips.
We've come to appreciate Corinn, Kate, Dawn, Kristen, Tracy, Liz and Jean more than ever. Their work in providing books for us while keeping everyone safe has been a real escape and a lifeline during these difficult times.
Susan J. Noyes
West Newbury
