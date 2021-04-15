To the editor:
There is a new method by which land developers can beat the Wetlands Protection Act. It is being considered now in West Newbury on Middle Street and at 64 Bridge St. The Bridge Street parcel has never perked and was considered unbuildable until now because of the presence of extensive shale deposits. By drilling through the bedrock under the wetlands the developer proposes to install 297 feet of piping from the proposed three-bedroom house to ground suitable for a septic system leach field on the other side of the wetlands. This drilling is like that used in "fracking" but without the oil and gas. Disturbing rock or other strata can change the flow of water in the wetlands. Ash, oak and maple trees have deep roots. Surface plants like ferns and marsh marigolds, as well as other forms of vegetation present, may be adversely affected.
The procedure sets a terrible precedent for West Newbury wetlands. If you love West Newbury please contact the Board of Health's agent, Paul Sevigny, at 978-363-1100, ext. 119, and the Conservation Commission at ext. 126, to express your opposition to these procedures. The West Newbury Conservation Commission will be holding a virtual public meeting to review the applicant's proposal for 64 Bridge St. It was originally scheduled April 19, but that is a holiday. Watch for a rescheduled date, perhaps April 26.
The West Newbury Conservation Commission should deny this project outright because the wetlands involved and the upstream and downstream adjacent wetlands have periodically functioned as a vernal pool. This statement is based on 55 years of residence in West Newbury during which time we have observed this wetlands area.
Ingrid and Wayne Sanborn
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.