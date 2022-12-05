To the editor:
It’s been tough to watch the news lately and feel optimistic. So when I was invited to attend my kids’ cross-country awards night at Newburyport High School on Nov. 22, I never expected to leave feeling hopeful about the future.
Enter Don Hennigar (recently named “Coach of the Year” for girls and boys cross-country) who has been coaching at NHS for 36 years. He opened with thanking his wife, (I had no idea of all the work she’s been doing behind the scenes), the other three coaches, one supermom who organized events, parents and all the runners (freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors).
After each award was presented in heartfelt accolades, followed by a video taken over the season, Coach Hennigar invited any senior to the podium who wanted to say a few words about their experience.
One student after another thanked the coaches for changing their lives, for helping them to become a better person, they thanked their parents and said “I love you” in a microphone (so much for kids not wanting to be seen with their parents), they thanked the Newburyport community they live in, followed by hugs that were given freely. They were articulate, brave, and above all, sincerely grateful.
In positive psychology research, “gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, relish good experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity and build strong relationships.” (Harvard Medical School).
What I learned from the NHS cross-country team was that gratitude wasn’t just reserved for that evening but modeled throughout the season by all the coaches. Gratitude is a practice that focuses on the good.
Their ability to focus on what’s right about a healthy team (encouraging each runner to work hard on their individual goals, while supporting teammates to reach theirs), resulted in increased self-esteem, strong connections and relationships.
Did you know that a daily gratitude practice (like thanking your mom for driving you to all your practices) can have a long lasting impact on your health and well-being?
What are you grateful for today?
I’m sending my gratitude to all the cross-country coaches, to Don’s wife, parents, runners, and to my two high school runners for their perseverance despite setbacks and injuries. You have given me the gift of hope for a brighter future.
LINDA LEMOINE
Newburyport
