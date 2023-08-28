To the editor:
An article in a recent Washington Post reviews and summarizes the problems ailing our democracy these days.
At the fore are a general distrust of government and a divide between what the people want and what the government does. Reasons for such a disconnect are well-documented.
Interestingly, our founders had a distrust of the masses back in the mid-18th century. Today, the masses have a distrust of government.
One way in which to bring these forces together is a periodic constitutional convention comprised of government officials from all levels, constitutional scholars and historians, clerical leaders, and Americans of all colors, faiths, and political persuasions to review, discuss and promote changes as needed.
Our Constitution is an old, but living document that requires modifications over time to keep it contemporary with the changing times. Even the very, very old and conservative Catholic Church meets periodically to review its structure and canons.
PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
