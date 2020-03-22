To the editor:
What will it take for Gov. Charlie Baker to issue a “shelter in place” order?
Twenty percent of the country’s population is living under shelter in place mandates, including four states with lower case rates or coronavirus than Massachusetts.
Based on March 20 data from worldometer.com, Massachusetts has the third-highest case rate per million residents when compared with the states already sheltering in place. In other words, states with lower case rates are already sheltering in place orders to help flatten the curve and mitigate illnesses and deaths.
What is our governor waiting for?
David Silberman
Amesbury
