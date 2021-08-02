To the editor:
Our beautiful City by the Sea needs a strong, experienced hand at the helm to guide her toward becoming more affordable for residents and a year-round destination for visitors.
Such achievements are within reach, but greatness demands steady progress, not endless deliberation and indecision.
Today, our greatest need is for a mayor who can turn the advice of committees into actual accomplishments. Now is the time for Newburyport to live up to its designation as a city, and be more than a short-term destination for summertime beachgoers.
The increasing number of large pleasure craft tying up at Newburyport’s docks and the long lines of cars headed to Plum Island’s beaches on sunny summer weekends are prima facie evidence of increasing interest in our community. Our challenge now is to turn summertime visits into multiday, year-round experiences.
Instead of sleeping through much of the year, basic economics challenges us to make Newburyport a 12-month attraction. Here is just one of the ways we can do it:
Build a hotel for visitors and business travelers at Port Plaza. Neighboring Amesbury has built two hotels while Newburyport’s committees and councilors have spent many years talking and doing nothing. If an outdated zoning law is all that stands in the way, then perhaps it is time to change that law. We must do everything possible and appropriate to expand the tax base to protect our citizens from future tax increases.
Newburyport loves its past and celebrates it annually with the very wonderful Yankee Homecoming celebration, but we cannot afford to live in the past if we hope to have a bright future. Change and progress are not necessarily bad things, and it is better to embrace the present than be run over by the future.
Newburyport needs a strong mayor who will consider timely committee input, take the appropriate actions and bring projects to fruition.
This is why corporations are run by CEOs, not committees; otherwise, nothing would ever be accomplished. Consequently, what our beautiful city needs most is a mayor who is skilled and experienced at managing multimillion-dollar projects.
Election of a mayor to a four-year term is a serious commitment that should be based solely upon a candidate’s qualifications as a proven manager and leader. It is not a popularity contest, nor should it be one.
Warren P. Russo
Newburyport
Editor’s note: Warren P. Russo is a candidate for mayor of Newburyport.
