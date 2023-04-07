To the editor:
Certainly, it is not easy to be a small town in today’s world. Nowhere is this more true than in Newbury.
What it takes to run a small town has changed tremendously from when I first became a Select Board member. I have watched the rules and regulations, deadlines, state and federal reporting requirements and other mandates have basically changed the face of the way a small town, or any town or city for that matter, does business.
We are also a community of 26.3 square miles in an area stretched from a beachfront to a state highway, making it hard to maintain, patrol and protect.
But fear not, we are prepared with good leadership, cooperation, and the help of a highly trained and qualified group of town employees, town administrator, strong elected officials and creative appointed and volunteer boards and committees.
We are financially strong and have achieved a prestigious AAA bond rating. However, in the process of meeting our responsibilities of becoming a well-run town one small problem arose, we out grew our “Old Town Hall.”
Our center of government, centrally located in the Historic District of Newbury, lacked the square footage to adequately conduct the town’s business, and when the state ruled that our exterior office trailers were inadequate and not up to code, we moved town government across town into rented space.
Since that time, we have struggled with the problem of how and where to build a new Town Hall, or to continue to rent. There have been many voices, some good, some not as good, still we need to answer the question, “What to do about Town Hall?”
So, after digesting the information that has been presented from the Municipal Building Committee, architect, engineers and understanding our program needs, I can easily recommend that now is a good time to build Town Hall.
We have the same team in place with the Municipal Building Committee that built the police station under budget during COVID. Because of good planning, we have saved over $4 million in the Town Hall project account toward the project, with the ability at Town Meeting to add another million to that account. We also have $441,276 leftover from the police station that can be used.
Calculations tell us that the $11,775,000 project cost, minus the amounts we have saved, will cost the average taxpayer who lives in a house valued at $638,862 an extra $120 a year on their taxes.
This will allow us to build a new Town Hall that will realistically last 70-plus years. So as the saying goes, we have “kicked this can down the road” for over 10 years now, and I strongly believe this is a good time to stop kicking and start building a new Town Hall on the historic Upper Green in Newbury.
Please become knowledgeable and attend our two scheduled informational meetings and make a good decision at this Town Meeting and when you go to vote.
GEOFFREY H. WALKER
Newbury
Editor’s note: Geoffrey H. Walker is a Newbury Select Board member.
