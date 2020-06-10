To the editor:
Since the Institution for Savings announced a 16,000-square-foot addition to its landmark State Street office, I have wondered, "What would Hacky say?"
John H. "Hack" Pramberg Jr. worked for the bank from 1955, serving as its president, then chairman, between 1967 and 1995.
Back then, as a young bank customer, I wouldn’t call him Hacky myself, but everyone I knew did. It was part of the humble, hometown feeling the city, and the bank, once had.
Hacky was something of an institution himself. If you search for him online, you will find his name in most of the articles about Newburyport's downtown restoration. Under his direction, the Institution was the first lender in that project. In 1981, he testified before the U.S. Congress to extend the historic structure tax credit.
Michael Jones, the bank's current president, and champion of the new addition, wrote this in the Institution's 2019 annual report:
"I want to recognize John H. “Hack” Pramberg Jr. for his unwavering commitment to maintain a great deal of the City’s character by ensuring the preservation of many of its original structures. This was certainly one of the turning points for our Bank’s future success."
So. What would Hacky say about the new addition to the bank's own historic building? Fortunately, his widow, Noreen Pramberg, let us know in her recent letter to the editor: "Don't mess with the Old Girl."
Thank you, Mrs. Pramberg. Thank you, Hacky.
Stephanie Niketic
Newburyport
