To the editor:
The opportunity to purchase 57 Low St. has been a long time coming, nearly two years since the City Council approved the feasibility study in a 10-1 vote.
Almost unanimously, they deemed this piece of land worthy of serious consideration as the future site of Newburyport Youth Services. And everyone can agree that the centralized location directly across from the Molin and Nock is ideal, providing equal access to youth from all parts of the city.
Concerns about wetlands on the property have been addressed by experts. They have determined that this location includes ample (1.3 acres) buildable land for the proposed youth center. Finally, there’s the cost to consider.
The state is offering this land for $220,000, one-third of its value. So it’s unclear to me why all the city councilors are not onboard with the purchase of this affordable, buildable and perfectly situated land.
Their main concern appears to be the eventual cost of building the youth center itself and the possible taxpayer burden. However, experts estimate the cost to properly renovate the Brown School and make it the permanent home to NYS would cost as much or possibly more than building a brand new youth center.
In addition, there’s growing consensus in the community that the Brown School is not an appropriate location for NYS and would better serve the community as affordable housing. Yes, creating a safe and functional youth center will be expensive, but if it requires a debt exclusion, then the voters will get to decide, just as they did with the Bresnahan School and the senior center.
One councilor complained about a lack of equity in this scenario, saying that the seniors in our community should not have an increased tax burden to fund a new youth center. This is a false equivalency.
If we’re really talking about equity among all residents, then the youth deserve to have their own thoughtfully designed and centrally located center, just as the seniors do.
I know that some will say that the youth of Newburyport already have their nice schools and that should be enough. Unfortunately, it’s not.
A program like NYS provides critical services and safe spaces, addressing the social-emotional well-being of children in our community. Additionally, research shows that programs like NYS reduce drug use and crime rates for the betterment of the entire community.
Ultimately, the taxpayers may decide that the price of a new youth center is too high and we will need to come up with a more affordable solution, such as moving the superintendent’s offices to 57 Low St. and freeing up youth center space inside the school.
No matter what we ultimately do with 57 Low St., the purchase of the land will provide us with a critical puzzle piece in our densely built city to provide for the needs of all of our residents.
Sarah Hall
Newburyport
