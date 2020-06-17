To the editor:
Standing on Merrimac Street, facing west at the bullnose, you can witness the stream of traffic pouring into our downtown from the roundabout after the Chain Bridge. On many days, especially good ones, it is endless.
Now, picture this: With the proposed change to the traffic flow, if you choose to turn right onto State Street (Turn 1), during early evening hours on Thursday through Sunday, you will meet up with Jersey barriers stretched across State Street diverting the traffic down Middle Street toward Fair Street where you can turn right (Turn 2).
Once on Fair Street, you can travel one block to where you can turn right again onto Essex Street (Turn 3), which will bring you back to State Street on which you can turn left (Turn 4), proceed one block to Pleasant Street, where you can turn right (Turn 5). You get the picture. This is all about providing an uncongested block for the three restaurants which inhabit the block on State Street between Middle and Essex streets.
What is the impact on businesses other than those previously mentioned? Just imagine the traffic increase on Middle Street, the impact and congestion to regular traffic increasing unnecessarily for The Grog Restaurant for a starter. Next, the increased traffic will be routed through a residential neighborhood which has parking on both sides of Fair Street in addition to traffic traveling in both directions.
This traffic pattern change will increase congestion and disruption for a previously quiet neighborhood as well as making easy access to many businesses more difficult – e.g., Agave, Stone Crust Pizza, Loretta, Angie’s, Oregano, Lexie’s, Port Tavern, Jewel in the Crown.
In addition, there is the increased cost to the city: the barriers will be moved into the downtown late in the day to create a new evening traffic flow, police details for directing the traffic will be needed, the barriers then need to be removed to accommodate the daytime activity only to be done all over again the next day.
Our city is challenged financially already, why increase our fiscal burden? It accommodates and advantages some while inconveniencing many others, as well as a peaceful residential neighborhood. Why?
Laurie Christiansen
Richard George
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.