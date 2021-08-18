To the editor:
On Tuesday, we lobster fans were waiting patiently for our meal at an Amesbury fundraiser.
The mosquitoes were not as patient and greedily dug into our sweaty limbs. At the idyllic farm setting of this dinner, my good friend sat on my left. We met the recipients of the annual scholarship the club gives out, two girls headed for college this fall.
A young man across from me had never eaten a lobster and my mind was on making a lobster lover out of him. S., a local business owner and acquaintance of my friend came up from behind us, saying something about how all the beautiful women had turned out tonight.
As he said this, he had his left hand on my friend’s left shoulder. I didn’t see his right hand but shuddered when I felt it under my arm, his fingers gripping my side, running straight from my underarm, down the swell of my breast to my waist and back up. It lasted all of two seconds and left me nauseated, but I didn’t say anything. What would my tablemates think?
My nausea was not unfamiliar. S.’s grip pulled me back to when I was 26 and my older boss sidled next to me, locked my left shoulder with his left hand and grabbed me between the legs with his right. I wanted to howl but politely swallowed my scream. After all, what would my co-workers think?
The grope brought me even further back to when I was 15, tilted in the dentist’s chair in Boston, at the mercy of a dentist with too many young girls available and no one to stand up to him. I could, but what would the hygienists nearby think?
It occurred to me that that very day, Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo had resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Had S. not read the news? Cuomo claimed that he had not crossed the line when he touched those 11 women.
Rather, he whined, the line had been redrawn. He painted himself as an innocent, moving through life blindfolded, hoping not to stumble across some invisible line. Is it up to us, the supposed line drawers, to stay away from people like Cuomo?
Should I turn down the invitation for next year’s lobster dinner? Or is the burden on the line crossers to use common sense, to not come up from behind and grab us, even by the shoulders, in greeting?
Those 11 women in New York did not let Cuomo tread on them. Neither should we. This is no time to be polite.
Nicole Rodriguez
Salisbury
