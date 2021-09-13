To the editor:
After 9/11, many remember that car horns were not heard for weeks afterward in Manhattan. People respected each other, were gentle, patient and tolerant.
Does it take a tragedy for people to act this way?
Twenty years ago, we are still searching to identify remains of the obliterated by shockingly, suddenly violent forces borne by hate for our nation. We are licking our wounds from a war that produced only heroes and no results. The number of people born after the attack is beginning to turn the inevitable tide of overtaking the number of people who experienced that day.
If we focus only on those that lost loved ones, we will find the kernels of humanity that will lead us to endure for another millennia. They lead us to overcome, heal and tolerate adversity without overcoming it.
I will stay off my horn while driving unless I have to alert someone from hitting me when it’s my right of way.
I’ll do it only to save myself and not to produce a convenience for to rush to my next destination at the expense of other.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.