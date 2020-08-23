To the editor:
What ever happened to good old common sense? Lost in the aggressive political fray over COVID-19 is the simple fact that 170,000 Americans have died. That number is sure to climb over 200,000 and if openings (schools, bars, etc.) aren’t strictly managed the number could be much, much higher.
The aggressive commitment to political games by too many contrasts with the universal concern to American deaths in the Korean War (36,000) and Vietnam (58,000). Sadness and concern were universal and stopping the death toll was a very high priority.
Today the overwhelming focus on partisan political issues trivialize the mounting death toll. What is it that motivates people to dismiss these deaths as just another flu? The fast pace of new infections and increasing spread throughout our country are enough evidence. Lack of concern is the only explanation for the crusade against mask usage and social distancing – key factors in controlling the pandemic.
Part of my motivation for this letter was an article in The Daily News’ Aug. 20 issue concerning Rob Roy’s political showmanship. Where is his concern for the dead and their families and for those who put their lives on the line everyday? How about some signs of respect for COVID-19's victims and the warriors combatting this disease?
As one who served our country from 1967 to 1972 I can tell you how important it was for our citizens to respect the dead and their families, show support for the warriors, and focus on the real issues.
Let us hope that common sense and common decency will make itself more evident in our community and across the country. Your ball, Mr. Roy.
Jim Furneaux
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.