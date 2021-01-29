To the editor:
I spoke to the Health Department today. They said that they had no concrete plan on where and how one could be vaccinated. In late December, it became apparent that a working vaccine would be soon available. That gave our elected officials just about a month to organize a working plan to facilitate their constituents to receive the vaccine. What were they doing? Next week, older people are eligible to be vaccinated, but where and how? As of today, there doesn't seem to be a plan. I just do not get it!
Ann Lynch
Newburyport
