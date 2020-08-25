To the editor:
In the Aug. 20 front-page article, Robert Roy of Salisbury talks about his “ongoing series of Republican signs,” the most recent of which is the Confederate flag with a message that reads, “Thousands of good Americans bled for this flag.”
Here’s the actual history: The Republican Party was founded as an anti-slavery party. Its members, not the traitors to our country who fought under the flag that Mr. Roy proudly displays, were the ones who led the fight to keep our country together and end slavery.
Over the next 150 years, the party drifted further away from its founding goals, eventually swapping positions with the Democratic Party, so that the Republicans are now the primary force resisting the full rights and dignity of nonwhite people in this country.
Since Mr. Roy has publicly linked the Confederate flag with Republicans, leading Republicans, especially Rep. Jim Kelcourse and Gov. Charlie Baker, need to publicly state where they stand.
Which Republican Party do they represent – the 19th century party that nobly led our country to its next stage toward a more perfect union or the 21st century party that promotes division and tolerates repression?
Ted Russell
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.