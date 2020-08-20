To the editor:
Statues of so-called icons have fallen across our nation for several reasons. If we are to define an icon accurately, it would be a person worthy of remembrance with a solid image.
Who better for Newburyport than George Whitefield (1714-70), America's forgotten Founding Father. It was Whitefield's legacy of the "The First Great Awakening" in our churches that ripened into the American Revolution.
He helped the colonies to transcend their differences, transforming the various religious groups into "one nation under God." He was sought out and heard by more people than anyone in the 18th century.
Whitefield was a co-founder of the Methodist movement with Charles and John Wesley. He came to America from England, where he was much admired as a preacher and philanthropist, having led the efforts to build the first orphanage in the colonies, called Bethesda, near Savannah, Georgia, in 1740.
He preached almost daily throughout the provinces, including Newburyport. Benjamin Franklin was a friend and admirer who was impressed with the "immediate and dramatic effects of Whitefield's preaching on colonists."
Of course, Whitefield is not without controversy. Even though he shared the good news of salvation with slaves, he also used them to build the orphanage in Georgia. His insouciant view toward the institution of slavery – in contrast to Charles Wesley – was unacceptable.
Today, Whitefield lies in a crypt within our Old South Presbyterian Church on Federal Street in Newburyport. The 275th anniversary of America's "Great Awakening," and the 250th anniversary of his passing is this year, 2020.
Though not perfect, George Whitefield is a person worthy of remembrance. His impact on our nation and town's history is remarkable, and I, for one, feel he is deserving of a statue here in Newburyport.
Bruce Bergwall
Newburyport
