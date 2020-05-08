To the editor:
Out for a walk today through the backstreets of town. Half lamenting the absence of humans, half enjoying it.
I pass through a narrow sidewalk hemmed in on one side by picket fences and the other by cars. Head down contemplating nothing of import, I hear the scrape of shoe on concrete ahead me. I look up to see a masked woman standing on the sidewalk a dozen paces away.
I look at her and she looks at me. Each of us wonders who will detour into the street. Chivalry dictates I step aside and let the lady pass.
I turn to step off the curb when I hear her call out, “Rock, paper, scissors.” We look at each other with smiles hidden by masks but there nonetheless.
Then, we face off like masked bandits from days gone by. In unison, we move our arms up and down. Together we count, “One, two, three.”
Like a quick draw, with my hat drawn low over my eyes, I throw out an open palm – paper. She stands there, her eyes crinkling with glee, her outstretched hand frozen in place – scissors. I tip my hat and step into the street.
Tom McCarty
Newburyport
