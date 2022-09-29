To the editor:
After reading the editorial “Book bans are unacceptable. Period.” (Sept. 21) and the statement, “it’s a coordinated, nationwide push on the part of right-wing conservative groups. Books being challenged are overwhelmingly those written by or about the people of color or LGBTQ individuals,” I asked myself if this individual read any of these books available in our school libraries.
I found your reporting to be disingenuous. You didn’t even mention the books’ sexually explicit text and drawings, which I believe most parents, like me, would find completely inappropriate, and potentially dangerous, to be promoting to children in our schools. Is that because you can’t because it is so offensive it would be censored and not printable by your paper?
This is not political. This is not about right-wing conservatives. This is not about targeting certain populations such as LGBTQ+/people of color. This is about protecting our children. This is about protecting our minor children from sexually explicit material in our schools.
It makes no difference whether such materials are presented in a book focused on the LGBTQ+, heterosexual, or any other group in our community. If parents want to expose their children to this in their own home, that’s their prerogative; however, this does not need to take place in our public schools. Why does the school system provide sexually explicit books for children?
When I read several of these books, I was shocked this was written for kids. Do parents really feel it is OK for young kids and teens to be reading this material? I can’t image this is true. Historically, there have always been ratings for movies: G, PG, PG-13, R, which are in place to protect children. When you go into a store with magazines, they put the more adult-themed magazines out of eyeshot of kids. Again, these are measures put in place to protect children. As parents and adults, that is our job – to protect the youth, our kids, as best we can.
Many parents have contacted the district, the local government and the newspaper, and have been ignored or censored. So if we want to get down to censorship, let’s look at the whole story and not just pieces of it. Pieces of a story do not make up the whole truth, as stated previously you left out the sexually explicit text and graphics in these books and made it political.
I would encourage all parents to get involved and start paying attention to the books available in our schools, whether in the school libraries or on the Sora app, which parents do not have access to.
KATHY LOGAN
Newburyport
