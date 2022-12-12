To the editor:
I have enjoyed walking on Salisbury’s Ghost Trail for many years and I would like to commend the Coastal Trails Coalition for making this a wonderful place to get out and walk/run or ride a bike.
It is a great place to get away from everyday stress and enjoy the quiet and Mother Nature, or it was.
Recently, someone at True North Energy and their partners, Wanzek, decided that merely trimming back trees near the power transmission lines was not sufficient, they had to remove every tree, bush or shrub near the lines. They hired a local company, Nelson Tree Service, to remove all vegetation within 50 feet of the lines. Trees were previously trimmed back and a narrow road was established so that trucks could trim branches and trees that may have threatened the transmissions lines. If you take a look at the job they are doing, you may wonder if they are contemplating constructing a new highway parallel to Route 110 or if the MBTA intends to lay tracks for a new commuter rail, reminiscent to the ghost trains.
True North Energy has put up a massive sign saying how they have the “Largest Solar Park in New England.” This park was built many years ago by another power company so they should not pat themselves on the back insinuating that they are providing us with a cleaner environment.
I find putting up hundreds of solar panels and cutting down hundreds or trees contradictory to say the least. They have clear-cut the swarth of land right up to the property line bordering the Ghost Trail for about a mile and it looks like they intend to continue this unless an environmental agency can rein them in.
I understand that trees need to be trimmed so that transmission lines can remain protected but this is way beyond that. Can the Town of Salisbury meet with them to mediate this disaster? The trees they are removing will not grow back for 50 years or may never be replaced. Unless someone puts a stop to this, you will no longer be walking in the comfort of shade in future summers, as used to be the case on the Coastal Trails.
The people who manage power companies should be required to attend a remedial course every year regarding the value that trees provide to us and our environment. Studies have shown that one tree can remove up to five tons of carbon dioxide from our environment over a 25-year period.
Everyone complains about the dangers of climate change, the intense heat in the summer months and our melting ice caps. Why do we allow corporate America to cut down hundreds of trees without public notice or hearing?
They may argue that they own the land and they can do whatever they want, however, this is not right. The environmental damage they are manufacturing goes way beyond their property boundaries. They should be held accountable for this travesty.
When people look back in 50 years they will say, “How could we have let this happen?” This is just one example of what power companies do all the time nationwide, just not to this extreme. Enough is enough.
TED JONES
Newburyport
