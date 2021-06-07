To the editor:
Fishing rules and regulations have made a huge impact on the fishing population.
Laws such as the j-hook ban, no snag and drop, and new keeping size restrictions were placed in order to help the fishing population make a comeback. But despite all of the efforts to save the fishing population, people who don’t follow the rules and regulations have the biggest impact on the fish.
Why do these people not care about the laws and regulations of fishing? The reason is that these people don’t even know that fishing rules and regulations actually help.
If people are educated about how fishing rules and regulations actually help, they are more likely to follow the laws. Another thing that people need to do is before they even start fishing, to do research and see if any new laws or existing laws have been enacted.
The fishing rules and regulations from a few years ago are very different from the rules and regulations now, so people need to stay up to date on the recent changes.
There are a lot of things that contribute to fish stocks decreasing. However, most of them are easy fixes.
For one, picking up your trash helps a lot, even if it isn't your own trash to pick up. An example of fish dying of litter is called "ghost fishing."
Ghost fishing is the idea that when people litter, their trash is singlehandedly killing fish without people being there. Ghost fishing alone kills 650,000 sea animals every year and for every 69 pieces of trash on the beach, one sea animal dies, according to earth.org.
If you really want to help, participate in a beach cleanup to help solve the issue of ghost fishing.
If fishing rules and regulations continue to be disobeyed, kids will never be able to have the great experience of reeling in a big catch, or the excitement of having a fish on their line.
Some of the best memories we have with our dads is going fishing out on Plum Island, and having so much fun. Kids won’t be able to have these experiences
if fishing rules and regulations continue to be disobeyed, parents won’t be able to have memories of fishing with their children.
Alex Gross
Nick Riccardi
Newburyport
Alex and Nick wrote this essay for their eighth-grade "I Am We" project.
