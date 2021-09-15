To the editor:
I had to renew my driver’s license and I went to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
They told me I had to have all this paperwork: Social Security card, tax returns, birth certificate, naturalization papers.
I went home to get them and I had two papers I could not find — my birth certificate and naturalization papers.
Somehow over the years, I misplaced them. I figured my Social Security number would be sufficient but that they wouldn’t accept that either.
They still would not give me my license. I had to start walking every place.
A lot of my friends told me to see James Kelcourse, so I did. I got in touch with his office and told him what happened to me at the registry.
He said he would look into it. I got a call from his office about a week later telling me to go to the registry in Danvers to renew my license. I was probably the happiest guy in the world there.
Thank you, James Kelcourse. You have my full support for mayor.
Sy Bourgoin
Amesbury
