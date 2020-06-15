LETTER: Why is writer 'so terrified'? Jun 15, 2020 1 hr ago To the editor:It is a well-established fact among mental health professionals that beneath all anger is fear.As I read Warren P. Russo’s angry tirades, I can’t help wondering what has him so terrified. Ken RoughtonAmesbury Recommended for you Daily Puzzles You asked. We listened. Your daily crossword, Sudoku and dozens of other puzzles are now available online. Play them or print them here. Play now Coronavirus Updates What you need to know about coronavirus Medical offices face reopening challenges Youth Services, restaurants host community picnic Port City Hall closed through June, Amesbury open by appointment Virtual entertainment: Local events and activities to check out online Listen to Local Pulse Listen to Local Pulse live at 9 a.m. on Saturdays or go back and listen to previous shows. Listen now COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Newburyport - Thomas C. Bashaw... Kittery - Disclaimer from the ... Burbank - Burbank CA- Jason By... Newbury - On Saturday June 6th... Newbury - Eunice G. (Marlinska... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCarnival puts down roots in SalisburyTwo injured when boat explodes at Salisbury marinaSome Newburyport restaurants pleased to seat diners outsideTree cutting raises concerns in West NewburyPrep makes perfect for some Salisbury, Amesbury businessesNewburyport businesses talk survival, as reopening beginsThe Amesbury Beat: Beware the grandparent scamTeen indicted in I-495 attack on state trooperSeabrook Station experiences second unplanned shutdownTwo restaurant owners say city isn't doing enough for outdoor dining Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Homes of the Week +5 Hamilton's newest community presents fresh opportunity for 55+ BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
