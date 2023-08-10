To the editor:
Why I am running … .
As an observer of Amesbury city government, it is alarming to see the downward spiral we are currently experiencing. Since 2019, so much spending has occurred that almost the entire $5 million, in excess levy capacity, has been consumed. We are facing a fiscal cliff!
Next year, the city will be restricted to a 2.5% increase in tax levy, forcing an override vote.
Investment in Amesbury Public Schools is down, and families are leaving for various reasons. You can’t begin to reverse this trend without first understanding why and addressing those areas of concern. Attracting the best educators and administrators to APS should be a primary focus.
This administration's failure to bring Maples Crossing ice rinks to the city will go down as the biggest economic loss in Amesbury history. After years of red tape, the idea of ice rinks, hotels, restaurants and thousands of downtown visitors per year are gone. Millions of dollars lost in future property tax, leaving the burden on homeowners.
Streets, sidewalks and buildings are crumbling before our eyes. Lack of athletic fields and charging youth sports leagues even more for the use of city fields. The master fields plan was scrapped by the current administration for unknown reasons. The current mayor has no new initiative to deal with this problem.
Another major issue is one that many don’t know about, the mass exodus of over 41 valued city employees since the current mayor came into office. Poor hiring decisions and job vacancies have resulted in negative outcomes.
The current administration blames others for their failures. Professional managers get results, it’s time that city government be run the same way. Amesbury needs a professional manager, someone with municipal experience. I have the skills and experience to lead Amesbury. If given the opportunity, I will begin by repairing our financial situation.
I am running to give voters a real choice come election time. Do you want to move our city in the right direction, with an improved vision, or just more of the same failed policies?
Four more years of this administration will cause irreparable harm. Don’t keep voting for the same people who cause these problems. Vote for the person who is best qualified for the job. I ask for your vote in the Sept. 19 primary election so that together we can turn things around.
RICK MARGGRAF
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.