To the editor:
It sounds startling to hear calls for defunding the police. What do people want? Anarchy? No one to arrest a criminal who just mugged you? No law enforcement at all?
Wrong.
“Defund the police” is simply a call to reallocate funding from the police department to other agencies in the municipality. Specifically, it’s a call to move money to organizations that can help the most vulnerable in the community.
Data show that 9 out of 10 calls to police are for nonviolent encounters. A kid runs away from elementary school? Call the cops. A homeless person is disoriented and shouting on the street? Call the cops. You lock your keys in your car? Call the cops. A teen struggling with mental illness threatens self-harm? Call the cops.
Police officers are neither trained nor equipped to handle many of these situations. The majority of police training is in tactics that use force, and how to reduce threats in worst-case scenarios.
Obviously, important skills, but not if their job is helping convince a homeless person to go to a shelter, or trying to understand if an angry teen is actually a danger to herself. Officers themselves often say they would happily offload some of their calls to other groups that are better able to deal with the issue.
“Defund” is a controversial word. It makes some people uncomfortable. Why not just say "reallocate funding?" Wouldn’t that help people listen?
Maybe, but we are not living in comfortable times. It was not comfortable to watch, as I did, the whole almost-nine minute video of an officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, killing him while he begged for his life.
It is not comfortable to see the roll call of Black men and women who have been killed for minor infractions. It is not comfortable to have a friendship with an individual cop, but know that the system has proven to be deeply biased against Black people, and even good officers are often unable or unwilling to fight that system.
Protest signs that read “Defund the Police” are not asking for a society without laws, or without enforcement of those laws. We are asking, rather, for a society where the person responding to a homeless man in crisis has the resources to help him to a shelter or treatment center; where the person responding a runaway kid is knowledgeable in child psychology; where the person responding to a broken taillight might act more like AAA than an arresting officer.
We are willing to make you uncomfortable because we can live with discomfort. We must. Because we must move forward to a society where the police serve and protect all of us, not just some of us.
Dana Levy
Newburyport
