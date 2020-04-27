To the editor:
It is my sincere prayer that the Lord bless Mr. Trump and his family in this seemingly unending medical, social and economic emergency.
However, the reasons are now clear for our Founding Fathers to have built the strong, federal national government they did some 230 years ago.
Mr. Trump differs starkly from these intellectual and spiritual giants and holds a simplified, adversarial and opportunistic view of the role of the federal government and his place as president within it.
No element of his "America First" philosophy and his "American Carnage" perspective stands up under the harsh light of our present emergency. We are engaged in a worldwide crisis which requires worldwide solutions, and nationwide crisis which requires nationwide collaborations, and his childish response is, "It's not my fault."
The time has come for Mr. Trump to resign and pass the authority to those, primarily in the opposition, far more suited to the occasion.
He did not "sign up" to wage this kind of battle. He is most uncomfortably confined to the White House for undeniable scientific and health reasons so he expresses his discomfort in a steady stream of cowardly, ungodly, irresponsible, thoughtless and irrational public comments.
Since Mr. Trump is particularly unfit for the job as it now is, we call upon him to resign, along with his like-minded colleague, Vice President Pence.
They have both amply demonstrated their lack of integrity and absence of compassion. Both men hold minimal respect for both the rule of law and the spirit of the United States Constitution.
We the people of the United States, in order to secure a more perfect union and a hopeful future as one nation, under God, urgently require a president that believes in and understands courageous leadership and democratic process.
It is now the sitting president's sacred duty to step aside to allow the executive team that enjoys the confidence of the majority American electorate to guide our great republic in its hour of dire need.
George Odell
Newburyport
