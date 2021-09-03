To the editor:
We all know that the problems with Bridge Road (Route 1) northbound from the Gillis Bridge have been an issue for years, and how much more can our cars take? The new water line must be nearly completed and it is now time to pave or put a topping on the roadway until it can be properly paved.
We all must be doing the same thing by driving in the breakdown lane to keep our cars from shaking to pieces. This has been going on for much too long.
A paving or topping needs to start in Salisbury south to the bridge. Then let the state deal with Route 1 to the traffic circle. We all know that the Route 1 circle is going to take much more time to get finished than it would take to complete the northern bound route.
Marge Motes
Newburyport
