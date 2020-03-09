To the editor:
Many people who voted on Tuesday were asking about the right side of their ballot, which read “Town Committee” or “Ward Committee.”
It can be surprising to find a list of names, some of which you may recognize as friends or neighbors, on your Presidential Primary ballot. But there’s a reason those names were there.
Communities in Massachusetts have both a Democratic and Republican Committee. I’ll just address Democratic committees here, although both parties have similar models.
Each committee works to recruits chairs, treasurer, secretary and voting members. In cities like Newburyport, committees are divided into wards, each with a ward chair. If there were open slots for members, voters saw blank lines on their ballot, and were welcome to write-in names. New members can also be voted in at meetings.
These committees represent the Democrats in their community and send delegates to the state convention each year. They work actively on local and state elections, advocacy and legislative issues. At meetings, they might host candidates, representatives of community and political groups, or plan events and fundraisers.
Members are the only ones who can vote on committee business. However, anyone can attend a meeting if they want to hear a speaker, meet like-minded people or learn about opportunities to volunteer for a candidate or cause.
The next time you see town or ward committee on your ballot won’t be until 2024. You may not remember why they’re there — but hopefully, you remember that they exist, and are important advocates for political and social progress in our communities.
During this bitter time in our country, remember that all politics is local. Community organizations provide a place to work with our own neighbors to effect change we can see and feel in our every day lives — but also change that reaches far beyond our own backyards.
We are fortunate to have strong political committees and advocacy groups in this area. Find the ones that best reflect your interests and values and let’s get to work.
Karen Trowbridge
Newburyport
The letter writer is a member of the Newburyport Democratic City Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.