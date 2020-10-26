To the editor:
There is something about sending your child into the classroom, with their own specific quirks and needs, that raises a parent’s hopes and fears: Will they like school? Will they adjust? Will they learn?
From the moment my children started school, I did everything I could to support their education. I became co-president of the PTO. I served as a substitute teacher. I co-founded the Masconomet Education Foundation, raising $400,000 to build STEAM Labs in the middle and high schools. I ran the Boxford Summer Park Program, keeping 450 elementary school kids healthy every summer, and employing 50 high school students.
When my son was diagnosed with a learning disability, his teachers taught him strategies to help overcome his disability. At the time, I often subbed for paraprofessionals working with special needs students.
This allowed me to experience firsthand the excitement of helping a child meet their educational benchmarks, and to witness their interactions with their peers when integrated into the classroom. These experiences illustrated the positive impact of special education on IEP students and their classmates.
When schools shut down in March due to the pandemic, we still didn’t know much about the virus, but one thing became clear: Our schools are the backbone of our communities, and without them, our lives are thrown out of balance.
It is imperative, therefore, that the state support our school districts in the reopening process. For schools that open in person, the state must be a source for PPE and sanitizing equipment.
For those forced to stay remote, we must ensure that all students have access to technology, and that students with special needs receive their accommodations. And since learning this year is still a struggle, we must suspend MCAS testing in 2021.
Our students and faculty are under enough pressure; asking them to pass a test that doesn’t account for the huge learning disruptions is unfair and unnecessary.
Massachusetts offers a world-class public education. I’ve seen it with my own kids, and I want it for all kids.
This is the advocacy that I will bring to the Statehouse: To use lessons I’ve learned to advocate for students of all learning abilities, and to bring students and teachers back to school in the safest way possible. I ask for your support to build back a stronger, more equitable educational future for our children.
Christina Eckert
Boxford
The letter writer is the Democratic candidate for 2nd Essex District state representative.
