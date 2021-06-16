To the editor:
There is a fundamental bond that is formed between father and child. They educate and influence each other over lifetimes together. I am a gardener because my father George, my Dad, loved to garden. I feed birds because my Dad built bird feeders to fill with seed. I love the outdoors because my Dad brought my brothers and me to ice skate on Greenwood Lake in the winters and taught us to swim in the summers in our pool and the ocean at the Jersey shore. He encouraged deep respect for nature in our hometown forest and fields.
My Dad came to see me speak on watershed protection of the highlands as a wildlife biologist in 1991. My Dad became a water protection advocate. I changed my diet to vegetarian and he learned to grill vegetables perfectly. I became an adoptive parent. My Dad became an adoptive grandfather of a grandchild born of our hearts.
Intergenerational education may be the answer to move through apathy into action for the climate movement. Greta Thunberg began her journey conveying climate information to her parents. Once her parents achieved a good understanding of the issues, Greta realized she could influence others and began her global journey. Thunberg is not alone. Other young people can be equally convincing, according to a paper published May 6 in Nature Climate Change 2019. A team of social scientists and ecologists from North Carolina State University who authored the report found that children increase their parents’ level of concern about climate change because, unlike adults, their views on the issue do not generally reflect any entrenched political ideology. Parents also really do care what their children think!
Join us in celebration of Father’s Day and encourage intergenerational education on climate at Maudslay State Park this Sunday, Father’s Day, at 1 pm. Our Winds of Change event will focus on a shared vision for the future. We will provide art, song and movement as education tools. Let’s fly kites, fantastic windsocks and flying ribbons. Let’s talk about climate at a climate booth. Make windsocks and draw visions of our imagined future. Dance and sing songs about our Planet Earth.
Let’s celebrate dads and their children learning from one another to advocate for a green and livable planet. Go to XRMASS.org/events. See you there!
Leslie DiCola
Newburyport
