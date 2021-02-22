To the editor:
I have been an avid follower of retired Officer Tom Hanshaw and “The Amesbury Beat” for many years.
I have always found his columns to be helpful and informative. That is why I was so taken aback by last week’s column, “Wintry weather creates hazards for pedestrians and pets.”
Specifically, I was upset by the comment that pedestrians and pets do not belong in the roadway, especially during winter.
While I agree that walking in the street is not the safest at any time, and the narrowing of streets in winter does make it more hazardous, I believe saying people do not “belong” in the street to not be fair.
If people and pets don’t belong in the street, where are they expected to walk? On the uncleared sidewalks? In the over 20 years I have lived in this city, I have never seen any enforcement of sidewalk clearing after a snowstorm. How are people who do not drive supposed to get where they need to go if they don’t “belong” walking in the street?
We are in the midst of a pandemic that forces us inside for days and weeks on end. When we are lucky enough to get a sunny day with temperatures warm enough to get out and enjoy a walk in the fresh air, where should we walk if the sidewalks aren’t cleared and we don’t “belong” in the street?
Perhaps, Officer Henshaw was trying to suggest that those that either want or need to walk need to be more careful in the winter, as do the drivers navigating the more dangerous conditions.
However, his use of the words “do not belong” says that the roads belong only to the people with vehicles, and not those of us on foot, either by choice or necessity.
Susan Burrows
Amesbury
