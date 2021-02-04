To the editor:
Aren’t we lucky real men still exist, especially when it comes to our president?
They do not pussyfoot around and grab women you know where. Also, handicapped folks and those who serve in the military are losers, especially when they die in battle.
The smart set greases some palms and shows off their bone spur to avoid such disagreeable situations. Government briefings and documents are so dull, who wants to read that stuff?
Hard-hitting Fox News is where the action is. That is all the information I need to run the country. We declare any disagreeable news a hoax and the messenger an enemy of the people. It is so easy and smart to tell lies over and over again until my folks believe it all.
A real man does not need cooperation with other nations but stands firmly and proudly alone. We crash and burn anything a former president established, even health insurance because I have mine.
When standing with other world leaders, I push them aside and jostle myself to the front to make sure people know I am top dog. The virus we stare down, what do scientists know, it will all go away in a few weeks. And 440,000 deaths, well that is just collateral damage.
While China and Europe are racing ahead to create a renewable energy economy, we remain steadfast and keep our beautiful coal, build more pipelines and drill in nature preserves, remove pollution regulations because the GDP and current profits are king. This will create jobs now. Who cares if wildfires, floods, viruses destroy the Earth.
“Apres moi le deluge.”
Unfortunately, due to those pesky “socialists,” we could not rig the election like Putin and other dictators, but we always have another weapon in our arsenal – we claim our election was stolen from us.
Saying again and again for 77 days, every day, every hour, that the election was stolen, and my flock will believe it. That and my elevator shoes and big tie will confirm what a stable genius I am.
I told them I would walk with them before they marched to the Capitol but realized that was too dangerous for me. I am better served when the authorities remove protesters and I can wave a Bible.
Establish paths so all people have access to the same rights and opportunities. Build coalitions with our allies to safeguard world peace and improve trade relations. Install people in government positions that actually have experience in their field and listen to people who know something.
Working together in our country, in Congress for the benefit of us, the American people.
And some people think Biden is insipid.
Tina Gibson
Newbury
