To the editor:
Regarding Suellen Welch's letter in the July 6 Daily News with the quote, "... and I can say, without a doubt, the United States of America is the best country to live in!"
Is this the same country that ranks 27th in the world for its levels of health care and education? Or ranks far below many countries in the "happiness scale" or the country whose life expectancy has declined over the last three years?
Or the country among the highest for obesity, maternal and infant mortality, gap between rich and poor? (MIchael Cohen, Boston Globe 7/5/2020). Or the country where racism continues to rear its ugly head?
Maybe, she is referring to the country that, when asked by the Pew Research Center poll if they feel proud of the U.S., only one in six responded, "Yes."
I guess, to my way of looking at it, we have a lot to learn but, there is no time like the present. I, for one, am ready to go "back to school" and work for a country worthy of its ideals.
Linda Lu Burciaga
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.