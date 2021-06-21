To the editor:
A frenzy of activity will motivate us this Fourth of July, now that the COVID pandemic has eased.
Vacations will be planned around the extra day or two of the weekend, picnics are in order with friends, neighbors and family. Fireworks will undoubtedly be fired, whether legally or not. Fortunately, we are close to mountains and seashore for a well-deserved respite.
As a nation, we look forward to this year's Fourth like no other. It is a happy time to celebrate "independence," a sought-after holiday that other nations envy. It is a shame, however, that we only celebrate it once a year when the occasion really demands a constant preaching of the freedom our forefathers fought to keep.
We shouldn't put our independence in a closet only to dust it off and show it the light of day of each succeeding year.
If we pause to look back at former Fourths, we can recall fond memories with families and friends, even strangers at parades and perhaps at a bandstand as patriotic songs are played to remind us of those who fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice for this day.
What we need is a renewal of faith in what the day represents; the freedom to move from one area to another without fear of checkpoints or civil disobedience, the freedom from hunger or want, the freedom of a way of life so different from any other country that millions around the world risk their lives for the freedom we take for granted.
Now that the Fourth is over, what is your plan for the 7th, 8th, 9th ...? The poet Santayana said, "If we fail to learn from lessons of the past, we are doomed to the future."
We all can learn from the past to ensure a better future. Nations have perished because their citizens became caught up in the good life and failed to exercise the power of freedom.
With power comes responsibility and we need to become more responsible toward keeping independence alive and vibrant. It needs nourishment to survive.
Robert D. Campbell
Newburyport
