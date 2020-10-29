To the editor:
The Daily News article “Election ‘watchdogs’ wanted by GOP” (Oct. 23) cites Massachusetts GOP head Jim Lyons calling to send “poll watchers” to make sure that there’s no fraud at local polling places.
But a report by the conservative Heritage Foundation identified only four fraud convictions in Massachusetts since 2012. Since these cases involved things like changing the party affiliations of large groups of people, we’re not sure what his “watchers” would be able to identify. More likely, they will be an intimidating presence to voters.
In the face of Republican propaganda, on the other hand, there is real evidence of voter suppression taking place in localities around the country. For example, Republican lawmakers have reduced the number of ballot drop-off boxes in Texas and Ohio to one per county. (Imagine a single drop box for all of Essex County.)
Polling places have been closed in Georgia and Wisconsin, primarily in minority neighborhoods, resulting in hours-long lines at the remaining sites. Then, there are the new restrictions on mail-in voting.
For those concerned about voter suppression, here are a few ways to take action. The Voter Protection Corps (www.voter-protection.org), a nonpartisan group, aims to ensure that all eligible votes are counted. Stand Up America (www.standupamerica.com/) offers a series of actions that you can take to help inform people about voting safely and protecting the election results.
And for those concerned about post-election issues, Protect the Results (https://protecttheresults.com/) offers a series of events and actions specifically aimed at attempts to contest the outcome after Election Day.
Finally, you can go to Together for 2020 (https://togetherfor2020.org/) to connect with voter protection and effective get-out-the-vote actions.
Why not join in working toward a fair and just election process?
Robin Lawson and Lynn Kettleson
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.