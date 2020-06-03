To the editor:
I wanted to take a moment and introduce myself as a write-in candidate for the open Triton Regional School Committee seat in Newbury.
My name is Paul Myette and I have served on the Newbury Finance Committee since 2016. For the past year, I have been the committee's representative to the Triton district communications committee.
Additionally, I have been an educator for the last 19 years, first in Lawrence and, for the past 13 years, in North Andover. I hold a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Maryland, a master's degree in English from Middlebury College, and a CAGS in educational leadership from Merrimack College. Of course, I am also a parent of two children who attend Newbury Elementary School.
I am running for one important reason. I consider public schools to be the one indispensable institution supporting every other segment of our society.
I've made education my life's work and I consistently push myself to understand it more deeply both to improve my own work and to better contribute to my school as a whole. If elected to the School Committee, I would put that same drive and experience to work in helping the Triton Regional School District through the uncertain times ahead.
I hope you will consider giving me your vote and I thank you for your time.
Paul Myette
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.