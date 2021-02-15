To the editor:
I think Amanda Abbott has her flags confused (Daily News, letter to the editor, Feb. 11).
The flag of the KKK is for white supremacy and I’m sure that the Newburyport police don’t fly that one.
If she thinks the blue line flag flown at police stations and at homes across America is in support of white supremacy, she is simply wrong.
Though as usual these days, changing the meaning of anything to fit a political narrative is nothing new.
Andrew Price
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.