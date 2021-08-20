To the editor:
When I first saw the headline of Kate Sullivan’s “As I See It” piece last week, “In the vegetable aisle at Market Basket,” I was looking forward to it.
By the time I finished, however, I wished I had never read it. While I am certain Ms. Sullivan had no intention of causing any distress to the young blind man she writes about, the fact of the matter is that she treated him as an Other — an object for her own interests and benefit, not a human being.
In this day and age of #MeToo, where we emphasize the importance of consent before ever touching another person’s body, the idea that Ms. Sullivan would walk up and touch this man’s hand without asking him or even warning him is simply appalling.
What if she had been a man, reaching out and touching a 25-year-old woman’s hand, uninvited? An outcry would ensue, and for good reason. The same thing is just as inappropriate the other way around — and it’s just plain inappropriate any time there is no consent or notice given.
Ms. Sullivan goes on to completely embarrass this young man with her comments to him. She is astute enough to notice this, but she keeps on pushing.
She belittles him by seeing the fact that he manages to simply go on living his life as something astounding, requiring great courage. Having taken many classes on diversity and inclusion, it is my understanding that most people with a disability do not care to be turned into heroes simply for living their lives.
Ultimately, Ms. Sullivan uses her encounter with this man and his mother as a way to make herself feel good.
Certainly, she is within her rights to feel however she wishes to upon observing someone with a disability, but next time, she should consider keeping her feelings to herself.
She is not within her rights to touch that person or to make them feel uncomfortable by focusing solely on their disability, nor is she within her rights to ask deeply personal questions about their health without first asking permission.
My only hope is that she left out the portions of the story where she asked for permission to touch this young man and to ask questions about his condition. She certainly should know better.
Liz Pease
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.