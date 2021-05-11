To the editor:
The West Newbury Board of Health has recently changed garbage pickup in town. One of the claims was it might save $20,000.
This sounds a lot like the 1980s Wheelabrator fiasco that cost the town dearly.
This change will "dump" some 4,000 to 8,000 large plastic garbage cans into the waste stream without needing to. Additionally, the town might save $20,000 but what we know is that Mello trucking will immediately save $60,000 per year (because there is now one person on the truck rather than three).
If the Board of Health was really concerned with saving money, it should institute composting! If most houses are like mine, they would reduce the waste stream by five to 20 pounds (or more) of waste per house.
Over the 450-plus houses, this would reduce tonnage by approximately 12 to 45 every week. Yearly, we would reduce the waste stream by 625 to 2,340 tons per year. Now, that is some very serious money being saved — far above the pittance on the current change!
In addition, the town, if it does the composting itself, could sell the compost to the local garden centers around the area. They all change $35 to $40 per yard for it.
Instead, we get more foolishness like the current change.
Chuck Wegrzyn
West Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.