To the editor:
This old-time World War II veteran would like to make a return visit to where I made a crossing of the Rhine River after capturing a bridge in Remagen, Germany, in WWII.
After the crossing was made and a pontoon bridge erected, we went to a church service on the German side of the river there for Easter. I would like to find out the name of that river crossing and the town where the church was so I can revisit it next Easter, accompanied by my daughter.
I hope there is a reader of The Daily News who would have some knowledge about the area around Remagen who could help me figure out where that church might be. It was 77 years ago, so it would be most helpful to hear from someone who might be able to help.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard
Salisbury
Editor's note: Anyone who might have information that could be helpful to Bob Chouinard, a frequent "As I See It" contributor to The Daily News, can email Richard K. Lodge, the editor, at rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
