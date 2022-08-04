To the editor:
As chairperson of the board of the Custom House Maritime Museum here in Newburyport, I’d like to publicly acknowledge local entrepreneur Dan Healey’s recent contribution to the museum.
Last week, we hosted a wonderful evening of cocktails and music on his yacht the “Everglade” as a private fundraiser for the museum, hosted by Newburyport Bank. Dan’s generosity extended not only to the Custom House, but to other local nonprofits, as a way to raise funds for their organizations.
Newburyport has recently started to attract its fair share of large yachts along the docks. It is especially poignant to have one owned by a local resident that is trying to do good and give back to the community. Thank you, Dan.
JACK SANTOS
Board Chairperson
Newburyport Maritime Society
Custom House Maritime Museum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.