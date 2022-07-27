To the editor:
The last time I looked, we were a city of wonderful people and wonderful schools; a city that hosts Free Ukraine bake sales, LGBTQ+ dances, and places a menorah next to the Christmas tree in Market Square during the winter holidays.
You can imagine my surprise to find a big, fancy yacht docked smack in the middle of Waterfront Park all weekend with the most insidious, disrespectful, stupid messaging I’ve seen. A flag flying high with the message, “Prestige Worldwide Boats & Hoes?” Are you kidding me?
I can write off the companion “Cold Beer” flag and the “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere” flag to just sheer stupidity and leave it at that.
But when I further walk by the glass slider on the side of the yacht to see a deranged, lipsticked mannequin at the door, with some ‘70s tousled wig and creepy short dress, I wonder, Why does anyone have to look at this? When such a large yacht takes center stage on the waterfront, you can bet it’s a major public attraction. And a reflection of this city that it’s here.
Take their money if you have to, city-run marina, because I get you’re a business and I’ve been told our tax dollars don’t factor in. But ask them to lower their lurid flag and remove any offensive materials from the public eye.
There were a million people in town this weekend at the Riverfest concert and plenty of locals taking a walk with their kids and dogs.
Do you really need to explain to a little kid why supposed “classy” yacht owners need a skanky demonic-looking mannequin to welcome guests, or what a celebration of “Boats & Hoes” could possibly mean?
It’s disgusting, it’s misogynistic, it’s disrespectful. And to be frank, my great-grandmothers, my grandmothers, my mother, my friends and I, we have all worked way too hard for this kind of garbage.
If these people can’t show some respect on their own let’s ask them, Newburyport. We are better than that.
LORI LEVANS
Newburyport
