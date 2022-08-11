To the editor:
Well done, Newburyport. Despite a week of unprecedented hot weather, the Greater Newburyport community celebrated in high spirits last week during the 64th annual Yankee Homecoming.
All events saw great attendance, from the opening day at Olde Fashioned Sunday and Art on the Mall, to the closing events of the fireworks on Saturday and the parade on Sunday.
The evening waterfront concerts were fabulous, so much talent! The Road Rally saw 23 cars drive around our town finding answers to clues on their direction sheets. Local fitness establishments provided a workout each morning at the waterfront, and the Coast Guard open house on Thursday was a wonderful family event.
After two years of changing up YHC to deal with the COVID pandemic, we were thrilled to be able to honor our veterans with a sit-down meal on Tuesday, honor our volunteer awardees at a sit-down function at the Council on Aging/Community Center on Wednesday, to provide musical entertainment to area nursing home residents also on Wednesday, and YHC brought back Family Day last Saturday at the Nock Middle School. The children had a blast. So many fun activities.
The talent from the young musicians at the Battle of the Bands was amazing, and the waiter/waitress race was so much fun to watch, as always. Downtown was bustling with the craft fair and sidewalk sales and the food booths. It was great to see so much activity. Don’t forget to mail in your Newburyport purchase receipts to enter the Support Local raffle.
The Heritage Tours are always well attended, as was our new event, Know Your Community Information Fair at the COA/Community Center. At the fair, there were 56 organizations presenting information about their programs and services to all attendees.
Our two fundraisers during the week, the Geno Golf Tournament and the Brewfest, were also a great success. These two events, passing the bucket at the concerts, and our generous sponsors allow YHC to present all other events free of charge.
Big shoutout thank-yous to the YHC board of directors (who are now busy planning 2023), to the events chairs, whose leadership and hard work made each event a great success, to the wonderful volunteers in their red shirts for countless hours of hard work in the hot sun (done with smiles), and to all who participated in the events of the past week. I know I had a great time!
Lastly, a heartfelt thank-you to the Department of Public Services for their daily work in setting up for events and cleaning up afterward. These men and women ensured that the YHC celebration was a safe and fun time for all.
PAUL BUSHEY
2022 Yankee Homecoming
General Chairperson
