To the editor:
On behalf of the Newburyport Lions Club, I would like to thank the many businesses and individuals for their financial and direct support for making our 2021 Yankee Homecoming 5K race successful.
This race was special to our members because it followed a year in which we could not host our typical live races. Thank you to the City of Newburyport for lifting restrictions surrounding the pandemic and allowing the race to happen.
Due to the time constraints, we were only able to host the 5K race, but we are hopeful that next year we will be able to promote both the 5K and 10-mile races. This event brings so many together in the community, not only to participate, but to cheer on the runners as they cross their path along the route.
First, we would like to thank the Institution for Savings for being our principal sponsor in this annual race, along with their many employees who volunteer at registration each year.
For several years, Walgreens Pharmacy has supplied bottled water and volunteers at the finish line while the Starboard Galley stepped up to provide water to the runners at the halfway point.
The Lions Club is appreciative of all the support of the community for this event and would like to recognize the following for their time: Newburyport High School football players, their coach, and custodial staff for help with both the preparation and cleanup required to operate the race; Lions club members in Salisbury, Methuen and others; Bay State Timers, John and Debbie Burke, who went above and beyond this year to donate laptops and provide hands-on assistance to register the runners; the 1,600-plus runners without whom this race wouldn’t be successful year after year.
The Newburyport Lions Club donates all the proceeds to support eye research, local organizations and those in need. At one time, local civic clubs like the Lions Club were the backbone of the communities in which they resided.
Today, however, with so many competing outlets for one’s time and energy, it is harder to find the next generation of members.
If you have any desire to serve the community, consider the Lions Club and achieve the wonderful feeling that comes from helping others; we meet on the second and third Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Starboard Galley in Newburyport, come join us!
Denise Maloney
President
Newburyport Lions Club
