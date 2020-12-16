To the editor:
While I switched from Republican to independent years ago, I’d not voted Democrat in 30 years as I generally believe in government with a small ‘g’.
This profoundly different year, I reluctantly but conclusively voted for Joe Biden. For those struggling to rationalize how Biden received over 80 million votes, every time I think I’m unique, I eventually learn I’m quite typical. There are many others like me. God help us.
Psyche introspections aside, I made this decision after attempting to explain to my children how one decides to vote. Previous explanations were confined to policies and principals and truthfully, I likely agree with some of Trump’s decisions although even in 2016 a general sense of a lack of principles prevented my voting for him.
I nevertheless share some responsibility for this administration as I did not vote for Hillary, either. I’ve since realized there are considerations more important than policies: humanity and democracy. History provides ample evidence that these are not to be assumed. On the contrary, humanity and democracy need to be actively, enthusiastically and relentlessly cultivated and nurtured!
Post-election events have only reinforced my decision. I have never witnessed a president pursue self-interests with a more brazen and concerted disregard for their oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
Regarding this election being fraudulent, the only thing less compelling than the paucity of verifiable evidence offered to the public is the absence of evidence offered to the courts. So in lieu of evidence, disenfranchising votes cast by people with the right to a voice no softer or louder than you and I is being sought.
These words are not nearly as convincing as the irrefutable actions of our leadership. I therefore have two goals beyond swaying opinion.
First is to cover my butt if one is to believe Dante’s description of the fate for those "who stood apart," paraphrased by John F. Kennedy: “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who in time of moral crisis preserve their neutrality.”
Second is to suggest that, while taking sides, we strive to do a better job in future political discourse by identifying and discussing the specific and messy details of humanity, democracy and policy.
This requires all of us to do a better job of a very challenging skill – communicating, both talking and listening – because “yes, everyone, there is a common ground.”
Chris Cotter
Newburyport
