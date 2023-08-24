To the editor:
The problem with combined sewer overflows every time there is a heavy rain does not have any easy solution. You cannot just magically lift an entire city, replace the underground infrastructure, and set it back down.
But it is too easy for cities upstream to just deal with it with a phone call. “Yo, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport? You have 6 million gallons of raw sewage coming at you. Sorry, my bad.”
Once the sewage leaves their discharge into the river it falls under the column “Not My Problem.” Thus, they have little incentive to fully or quickly fix the problem, herculean as it is. I have a solution that is within reach. Not a permanent solution, but one that works until a permanent solution can be made.
Where the city’s discharge pipes enter the river, build a concrete storage tank that goes into the river about 50 feet, is about 20 feet deep, and about 400 feet long. This tank is normally kept pumped down with treated water going into the river.
On a heavy rain, this tank will hold about 2.8 million gallons of sewage/rain water. You install one of these for every pipe that discharges into the river; 2.8 million gallons each. You only need to add one pipe per tank that pumps the sewage uphill to the point where it can gravity feed to the sewage plant. This way, they are dealing with their own sewage at a pace that their plant can handle.
When you reach a point where a proper and permanent solution has been installed, you fill in these tanks and make each one a riverside park. The bottom line is, it is your sewage, you need to deal with it.
DAVID ZINCK
Newburyport
