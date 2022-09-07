To the editor:
Just imagine if the great libertarian William Lloyd Garrison were alive today, he would be denied membership to the Newburyport YWCA board. The reason is because he is a man and our esteemed YWCA practice what is referred to as invisible discrimination. The Y does this by having two types of membership; members and associate members and only women can be members of the board. John Feehan, the Executive Director, is not a voting member of the board, he attends only to give an executive director’s report.
After an extensive review of public records filed by the Newburyport YWCA since 2004, with the Public Charities Division of the Attorney General’s Office, I have found that there has never been a man elected as a voting member on the Y’s board.
The history of the Y’s work in our community is something to be proud of and we are truly lucky to have the Y. The staff are all dedicated, hardworking individuals, so to be clear, it is the board’s policy that is discriminatory, not the staff or their programs.
As a community, any form of discrimination cannot and should not be tolerated. It is right for the Y to promote eliminating racism and hopefully they will not only advocate empowering women but also empowering everyone in our community. Hopefully, the Board of the YWCA will follow the lead of the National YWCA who have allowed men to serve on their board since 2004 so they can truly call themselves an all-inclusive board.
JOHN DELOREY
Newburyport
